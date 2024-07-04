4th of July LA chase: At least 5 pursuit suspects on the run in Hawthorne

Authorities are searching for at least five suspects who led authorities on a police chase in a suspected stolen vehicle through Los Angeles County Thursday.

The pursuit had originated in the South Los Angeles area, officials said. The driver in the suspected stolen silver Kia Soul was seen on surface streets before heading back onto the northbound 110 Freeway, eventually making their way onto the 405 Freeway in the Santa Monica area.

Several patrol vehicles were seen trailing the car.

The Kia driver was seen driving recklessly and running multiple red lights in the Hawthorne area just before 1 p.m., entering a residential neighborhood.

The pursuit came to an end when the car stopped in the area near W. 129th St. and Jefferson. Several people were seen getting out of the car and running away, jumping fences and eventually reaching an apartment complex where some of those suspects jumped into windows.

A large police presence was seen in the neighborhood surrounding that apartment complex, where there is a possible barricade situation underway between authorities and those suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.