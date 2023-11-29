Grand theft auto suspect arrested after pursuit in LA

A man driving an allegedly stolen pickup truck was arrested Wednesday after a police pursuit that began in the Foothill area and ended in the Antelope Valley.

Officers spotted a grand theft auto robbery in the 8500 block of Foothill Boulevard at about 6:20 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

They began pursuing a white Ford pickup truck, and the chase eventually went into the Palmdale area and then into a residential neighborhood in Lancaster, where the suspect abandoned the vehicle at about 8:45 a.m. and was eventually captured at the end of a foot pursuit.

No further information was immediately available.



