Driver in suspected stolen Ryder truck arrested after pursuit in San Pedro

A driver in a suspected stolen Ryder truck was taken into custody Thursday after leading police on a pursuit in the San Pedro area, according to authorities.

SkyFOX was over the scene and spotted the driver talking on a cell phone as they weaved through lanes in the area.

The driver eventually pulled into a beach parking lot in the area of S. Western at 19th Street and ditched the truck. They were later taken into custody.

No further details were immediately available.