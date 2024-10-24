Expand / Collapse search

Driver in suspected stolen Ryder truck arrested after pursuit in San Pedro

By
Updated  October 24, 2024 9:46am PDT
Police Chases
FOX 11

Cops pursue driver in suspected stolen van

The suspect was taken into custody.

LOS ANGELES - A driver in a suspected stolen Ryder truck was taken into custody Thursday after leading police on a pursuit in the San Pedro area, according to authorities. 

SkyFOX was over the scene and spotted the driver talking on a cell phone as they weaved through lanes in the area. 

The driver eventually pulled into a beach parking lot in the area of S. Western at 19th Street and ditched the truck. They were later taken into custody.  

No further details were immediately available.