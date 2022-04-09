Police bust illegal casino in Pomona home

Police busted up an illegal gambling casino at a single-story, two-bedroom home in Pomona, authorities said Saturday.

Officers recovered an undisclosed amount of money and an unregistered handgun located in the bedroom of Alicia Morgan, who was arrested on suspicion of operating an illegal gambling casino, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded/unregistered firearm, and being a felon in possession of ammunition, the Pomona Police Department reported.

The 37-year-old Pomona resident was booked at the Pomona City Jail.

Police served a search warrant at about 10 p.m. Friday at 1836 S. White Ave., following several citizen complaints and anonymous tips about suspicious activity there.

Pomona police urged anyone with information regarding illegal gambling casinos to call them at 909-620-2085 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

