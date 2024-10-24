Possible shooting involving deputies in Newbury Park under investigation

The Brief Authorities responded to a report of a person with a gas can and machete in a Newbury Park shopping center. One person was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The investigation is ongoing.



An investigation is underway over a possible deputy-involved shooting in Newbury Park Thursday.

It started by the freeway but ended blocks away in the Ralph's parking lot at Ventu Park Center.

SkyFOX over the scene shows multiple patrol vehicles and deputies in the area.

Officials said a person with a gas can and a machete was reportedly running through the area. A gas can was recovered at the scene as part of evidence.

When deputies arrived, they confronted the person in the parking lot.

The Ventura Fire Department took one person described by authorities as the suspect to a local hospital with injuries.

The suspect's condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.