Pole Fire near Apple Valley forces evacuations

A brush fire broke out in the Apple Valley area Wednesday, forcing several evacuations.

The Pole Fire started around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Cal Fire, near Roundup Way and Central Road. In just a few hours, the fire has burned approximately 350 acres.

The flames are threatening multiple structures in the area, according to the Apple Valley Fire Protection District. Several buildings have been damaged, the District said, but no one has been reported injured.

Southern California Edison has also worked to de-energizing power poles in the area to help mitigate the spread of the fire.

Evacuations have been ordered for the area south of Roundup Way. According to San Bernardino County Supervisor Paul Cook, an evacuation center has been set up at Sitting Bull Academy, in Apple Valley.