Plans continue to open more pop-up vaccine sites in LA's high-need areas despite halt of J&J vaccine

As the U.S. Food and Drug Administration investigates reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots connected to the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, the local effort to continue prioritizing low-income and minority neighborhoods is not facing any major disruptions.

Los Angeles County this week received an allocation of 323,470 doses of vaccines. The county had an allocation of about 19,600 J&J doses this week- a small percentage of the overall supply.

RELATED: FOX 11's Vaccine Finder: Everything you need to know about booking your vaccine appointment

The non-profit Array Alliance is partnering with the Center for Family Health & Education to host a COVID-19 Vaccination Pop-U event in Echo Park’s historic Filipinotown neighborhood.

A coalition led by a Bay Area health center found language barriers often hinder Asian American’s access to the lifesaving vaccine. Asian Health Services in Oakland unveiled a new website to document incidents of inaccessibility on vaccine websites. The site allows people to make reports in 10 languages other than English.

RELATED:

Advertisement

Uber, Paypal, Walgreens launch $11M fund to get people to COVID-19 vaccination appointments

California, SoCal health officials call for 'pause' of J&J COVID-19 vaccine distribution

CDC investigating death possibly connected to Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The pop-up site in the parking lot of the Echo Park Indoor Pool on 1419 Colton St. will administer a limited number of vaccinations for Los Angeles County residents who meet the current eligibility requirements. As part of their vaccine access initiative, Lyft is providing free and discounted rides to and from the event. Advanced registration is required.

Click here to book an appointment between 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Click here to book an appointment between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.



Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.



