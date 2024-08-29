The Brief A 69-year-old man from Illinois was found dead in the backyard of a Plano home on Tuesday night. A 39-year-old suspect from Los Angeles was arrested for his murder at DFW Airport on Wednesday morning. The two men knew each other, but police said this was not a shooting and not a domestic violence incident. There's no word yet on a motive for the murder.



Plano police are investigating a murder that involved two men from out of town.

Firefighters were initially called to a home on Bending Oak Trail, which is in a neighborhood near Hedgcoxe Road and Ohio Drive, around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

"We were dispatched with Fire-Rescue. Once the officers got there with Fire-Rescue, Fire-Rescue determined that the subject found in the backyard was deceased," said Officer Jennifer Chapman, a spokesperson for the Plano Police Department.

The victim was identified as 69-year-old Patrick King from Elburn, Illinois.

Chapman said officers worked through the night and identified a murder suspect, 39-year-old Andrew Swetland from Los Angeles.

He was arrested at DFW Airport on Wednesday morning.

Records show one of his relatives lives at the home where the crime happened.

Chapman confirmed the two men knew each other but said it was not a domestic violence incident and not a shooting.

"The victim and the suspect were both known to each other, and this was not a random act of violence," she said.

Police haven't yet shared a possible motive or released details about how the two men knew each other.

The Collin County Medical Examiner is still working to determine King's cause of death.