Plane makes emergency landing on Pacific Palisades golf course

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A small plane made an emergency landing at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades on May 2, 2025. / SkyFOX

An airplane made an emergency landing at the Riveria Country Club in Pacific Palisades on Friday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The plane, which was diverted from Santa Monica Airport, safely landed just before 1 p.m. at the club located at 1250 N. Capri Drive.

Both the LAFD and Santa Monica Fire Department responded and found all three people on the plane unharmed, Lantz said.

It's unclear why the plane was diverted from the airport.

Firefighters at the scene are assessing the plane for any damages.