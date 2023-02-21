Expand / Collapse search
Pizza joint's help wanted sign: ‘Now hiring: non-stupid people’

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Updated 2:02PM
Ohio
FOX 5 NY
Santinos Pizzeria article

A photo from the Santinos Pizzeria Facebook page shows the outside of their restaurant.

An Ohio pizzeria that has had trouble finding reliable workers bluntly advertised out front that they are hiring "non-stupid people."

Santino’s Pizzeria reportedly said it hung the banner outside as a joke.

Someone posted a photo of it on social media and it became a big debate.  One person called it "honest hiring practices" while another said "If that's the first impression you choose to make as a business owner, don't complain when your employees leave."

Jayden Dunigan, who is part of the family that owns the restaurant, told WSYX they were tired of spending time and money to train new employees who never showed up or quickly quit.

Since the hiring sign went viral they had a caller place a large order and then call back when it was finished to cancel the order.  Santinos said it took the pizza to a homeless shelter and said the people there were extremely grateful for the food.

In a Facebook post the pizzeria stated:  "We never waste food here at Santinos whenever a order doesn’t get picked up we bring it to the nearest homeless shelter!" 