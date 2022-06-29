Pizza delivery driver was helping elderly man when they were both shot: OCSD

Two men were shot on the streets of Stanton in Orange County Tuesday night, and one has died from their injuries, according to officials.

Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Lessue Avenue in Stanton just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. When they arrived they found two men, a 49-year-old and a 76-year-old in the street with gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to the hospital. The 49-year-old man, identified as Juan Cristalinas of Santa Ana, died at the hospital from his injuries OCSD said.

Investigators say they believe that Cristalinas is a pizza delivery driver, and may have been helping the other man the other victim when he himself was shot. Authorities say that multiple suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived and that the relationship between the suspects and the 76-year-old who was shot remains unclear.

OCSD deputies did not provide detailed descriptions of the suspects but said they're looking for four men. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 714-647-7000 or submit an anonymous tip through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-747-6227.