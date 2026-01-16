Pitbull announces ‘I’m Back’ tour with Lil Jon: Here’s when they’ll be in LA
LOS ANGELES - Mr. Worldwide is back!
Pitbull and special guest, Lil Jon, will hit the road for a North American tour this summer.
What we know:
On Thursday, Pitbull announced the "I’m Back" tour, featuring Lil Jon and DJ Laz.
Pitbull and Lil Jon have collaborated over the years for songs such as "Krazy," "The Anthem," and most recently, "Damn, I Love Miami." The two also performed together for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026."
Pitbull and Lil Jon perform "Damn I Love Miami" onstage at "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images) (Getty Images)
The tour kicks off May 14 in West Palm Beach, Fla., and ends Sept. 26 in Shakopee, Minn.
See a full list of scheduled tour dates below.
- Thu May 14, 2026 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Sat May 16, 2026 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sun May 17, 2026 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
- Tue May 19, 2026 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- Wed May 20, 2026 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater
- Fri May 22, 2026 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Sat May 23, 2026 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Wed May 27, 2026 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Fri May 29, 2026 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sat May 30, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
- Wed June 3, 2026 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sat June 6, 2026 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater
- Sun June 7, 2026 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Wed Aug 19, 2026 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Fri Aug 21, 2026 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- Sat Aug 22, 2026 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
- Tue Aug 25, 2026 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
- Wed Aug 26, 2026 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater
- Fri Aug 28, 2026 – Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre
- Sat Aug 29, 2026 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Mon Aug 31, 2026 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
- Wed Sept 2, 2026 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Thu Sept 3, 2026 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Sat Sept 5, 2026 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
- Wed Sept 9, 2026 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Thu Sept 10, 2026 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
- Sat Sept 12, 2026 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
- Sun Sept 13, 2026 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Tue Sept 15, 2026 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Wed Sept 16, 2026 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Fri Sept 18, 2026 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- Sat Sept 19, 2026 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Tue Sept 22, 2026 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Fri Sept 25, 2026 – Kansas City, MO – MORTON Amphitheater
- Sat Sept 26, 2026 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
What's next:
Presale sign-up access closes on Jan. 26 and presale tickets will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 28. The general sale starts on Jan. 30.