Pitbull announces ‘I’m Back’ tour with Lil Jon: Here’s when they’ll be in LA

Mr. Worldwide is back!

Pitbull and special guest, Lil Jon, will hit the road for a North American tour this summer.

What we know:

On Thursday, Pitbull announced the "I’m Back" tour, featuring Lil Jon and DJ Laz.

Pitbull and Lil Jon have collaborated over the years for songs such as "Krazy," "The Anthem," and most recently, "Damn, I Love Miami." The two also performed together for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026."

Pitbull and Lil Jon perform "Damn I Love Miami" onstage at "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The tour kicks off May 14 in West Palm Beach, Fla., and ends Sept. 26 in Shakopee, Minn.

See a full list of scheduled tour dates below.

Thu May 14, 2026 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat May 16, 2026 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun May 17, 2026 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Tue May 19, 2026 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Wed May 20, 2026 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

Fri May 22, 2026 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat May 23, 2026 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Wed May 27, 2026 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri May 29, 2026 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat May 30, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Wed June 3, 2026 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat June 6, 2026 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

Sun June 7, 2026 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 19, 2026 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Aug 21, 2026 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sat Aug 22, 2026 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Aug 25, 2026 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Wed Aug 26, 2026 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

Fri Aug 28, 2026 – Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre

Sat Aug 29, 2026 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Mon Aug 31, 2026 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Wed Sept 2, 2026 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu Sept 3, 2026 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Sept 5, 2026 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Wed Sept 9, 2026 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Thu Sept 10, 2026 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

Sat Sept 12, 2026 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Sun Sept 13, 2026 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tue Sept 15, 2026 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Wed Sept 16, 2026 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Sept 18, 2026 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sat Sept 19, 2026 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Sept 22, 2026 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Fri Sept 25, 2026 – Kansas City, MO – MORTON Amphitheater

Sat Sept 26, 2026 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

What's next:

Presale sign-up access closes on Jan. 26 and presale tickets will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 28. The general sale starts on Jan. 30.