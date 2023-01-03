83-year-old South LA man needed several surgeries after being mauled by 2 pit bulls

The family of an 83-year-old man said he is suffering in the hospital after being mauled by two random dogs in the front yard of his own home.

The incident happened on Dec. 16 in South Los Angeles' Crenshaw and Slauson neighborhood. Belynda Lindsey said her father, Jimmy Lindsey, 83, walked outside his home, preparing to pick up his wife from the senior center where she exercises.

"He walked out his house, off the porch, and he saw these dogs coming. They were running. He's not fearful. He sees them, and he believes they're gonna go by him, but they jump on him, and knock him down," said Belynda Lindsey. "He was kicking and trying to hold his hands up to keep them from getting his neck. The one dog took him across this way, and the other one took his legs and dragged him the other way."

Belynda Lindsey said her father was screaming and neighbors tried to intervene.

"They (neighbors) tried different methods to get the dogs off. The dogs wouldn't move, and 911 was called and 911 placed him on hold," she said.

Belynda Lindsey said when first responders arrived, the dogs were still there, and her father's injuries were devastating — severed arteries, damaged tendons and nerves.

"My father was traumatized for a half hour, and at some point, he lost consciousness. We say we're looking at a miracle that my father is here," she said.

Jimmy Lindsey was taken to Dignity Health hospital when first responders arrived.

"Dignity Health, after they saw the CT scan, they knew he needed first level trauma and a hand surgeon and they searched and they found one in Riverside, airlifted him and he received immediate surgery to repair severed arteries," said Belynda Lindsey.

Jimmy Lindsey spent time in the ICU in Riverside before being transferred to Kaiser in West LA, where he remains.

"He's been undergoing wound care, and the doctor said we're not out of the woods yet to get his arm working. They said at minimum, [it will take] a year [to recover] because the tendons, the arteries, the muscle, the veins, all of this was exposed. My father is suffering from this pain all the time and my father was healthy. He was walking miles," said Belynda Lindsey.

Belynda Lindsey said LA County Animal Control came to Kaiser to speak with her father about the incident and to identify the dogs.

"I believe animal control may have stayed in the area looking for them (the dogs) and saw one of the dogs on the porch of this house. [According to animal control] the owner acknowledged the dog and animal control said we need to take it and the owner said you're gonna need a court order," said Belynda Lindsey.

Belynda Lindsey said they're now waiting for a hearing with Animal Control and the owner.

"My father was on his property on a different block. These animals got out somehow so I would say the homeowner, or property owner whomever, is responsible for the negligence of letting these vicious dogs out and what I understand from the neighbors is this is not the first time they've seen these dogs roaming. He's [her father] gonna suffer possibly for the rest of his life, physically, emotionally. This is post traumatic stress and everything that comes with it. He's having nightmares," said Belynda Lindsey.

Belynda Lindsey said the family is raising money through Go Fund Me to help with medical bills.

"He's going to need care at the house and it is expensive to get someone in the home to care for him and to care for these wounds. These wounds are going to take some time to heal and there's special care that comes with this. My heart hurts because he suffered," she said.

FOX 11 reached out to LA County Animal Control for comment, but has not yet received a response.