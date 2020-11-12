Pilot killed after small plane crashes near Whiteman Airport in Pacoima

article

The pilot of a single-engine plane has died after crashing into a residential area in Pacoima.

The crash was reported just before noon Thursday at the intersection of Sutter Ave. and Pierce St., right across the street from Whiteman Airport.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says the crash caused two cars to catch on fire and damaged a third. The fire spread to trees and vegetation in front of a residential home, but firefighters were able to protect the house and moved the fire away from any downed power lines.

The plane was on approach to land when something went wrong. According to traffic scanners, the plane appeared to have lost engine power.

The pilot was the sole occupant of the aircraft. No bystander was injured during the crash. Neighbors were shocked to see the scene and say all they heard was a loud boom.

Advertisement

The crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.





