LAPD seeking public's help identifying suspect in Pico-Union convenience store robbery

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:50AM
Pico-Union
FOX 11

The Los Angeles Police Department is hoping someone will be able to help identify the suspect seen on video. (Courtesy: LAPD).

LOS ANGELES - Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department hope someone will come forward with information that will lead to the arrest of the man seen on surveillance video robbing a convenience store in the Pico-Union area.

LAPD investigators said on Sept. 13 around 1:05 a.m., the suspect walked into a convenience store in the 1800 block of West Olympic Boulevard. Video shows that the suspect walked up to the counter after waiting in line and produced a handgun a short time later. He then fired a single shot over the counter and asked the store employees to fill a bag with money.

The employees complied and the suspect proceeded to fire a second shot before running away from the scene with the bag of money.

Authorities described the suspect as a Hispanic man around 24 years old with black hair and brown eyes, standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray and blue Dodgers hooded sweatshirt with black pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rampart area detectives at 213-484-3450. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online
 