LAPD seeking public's help identifying suspect in Pico-Union convenience store robbery

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department hope someone will come forward with information that will lead to the arrest of the man seen on surveillance video robbing a convenience store in the Pico-Union area.

LAPD investigators said on Sept. 13 around 1:05 a.m., the suspect walked into a convenience store in the 1800 block of West Olympic Boulevard. Video shows that the suspect walked up to the counter after waiting in line and produced a handgun a short time later. He then fired a single shot over the counter and asked the store employees to fill a bag with money.

The employees complied and the suspect proceeded to fire a second shot before running away from the scene with the bag of money.

Authorities described the suspect as a Hispanic man around 24 years old with black hair and brown eyes, standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray and blue Dodgers hooded sweatshirt with black pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rampart area detectives at 213-484-3450. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.

