Phone stolen at Beyond Wonderland SoCal? Here's how to get it back

Did your cellphone get lost or stolen during the Beyond Wonderland Festival? Well you're not alone, and you can get it back.

Rancho Cucamonga Police say they arrested a suspect who had two backpacks filled with dozens of cellphones.

On March 26, an officer responded to a report of a reckless driver. During the traffic stop, the suspect gave the officer a fake name but he was ultimately identified as 23-year-old Ronal Bermudez-Carill. Police say he did not have a valid driver’s license.

During a search of his car, the officer found two heavy backpacks containing cellphones. Carill was arrested, and the phones were taken to the police station.

According to the police department, the phones were stolen from the Beyond Wonderland Festival in San Bernardino over the weekend.

Once the phones were at the station, the department said they received numerous calls from victims who tracked their phones to the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department.

The police department has several unclaimed cellphones. If you believe your phone was stolen during the event you are encouraged to email saferc@sbcsd.org.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at 909-477-2800. You can remain anonymous by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.