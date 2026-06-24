Philippine national who posed as US citizen to fund cruise casino spree sentenced to over 4 years

The Brief A Philippine national was sentenced to over four years in prison for using a stolen identity to board an Alaska-bound cruise ship. Enrico Ronquillo, a lawful permanent resident, was caught by CBP officers in Juneau with fraudulent documents, cash, and stolen credit card information. It's unknown when Ronquillo's formal deportation proceedings will begin following the completion of his prison term.



A Philippine national has been sentenced to over four years in prison followed by one year of supervised release for stealing the identities of U.S. citizens.

Enrico Ronquillo, 38, used a victim's personal information to board a cruise ship and fraudulently obtain casino funds before being apprehended by federal officers, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Alaska.

What we know:

On May 11, 2025, Enrico Ronquillo represented himself as a U.S. citizen to board a cruise ship in Seattle bound for Alaska, using a stolen name, date of birth, and address on his online passenger application, officials said.

Three days later, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers boarded the ship in Juneau. A search of Ronquillo's backpack uncovered two birth certificates and a fraudulent California driver’s license containing the personal information of an identity theft victim who had lost his license in Las Vegas in 2023.

According to officials, Ronquillo was carrying a large amount of cash and was found to have fraudulently used another individual's credit card information to obtain money at the ship's casino.

Ronquillo pleaded guilty on Feb. 19, 2026, to false impersonation of a U.S. citizen and aggravated identity theft.

He was sentenced to more than four years in prison, ordered to serve one year of supervised release, and required to pay over $25,000 in restitution.

What we don't know:

While court documents identify specific victims regarding the driver's license and casino credit card fraud, the full extent and total number of stolen identities in Ronquillo's possession remain unspecified.

It's unknown exactly when or where the deportation proceedings against Ronquillo will be executed once his prison sentence is served.

What they're saying:

"Mr. Ronquillo knowingly used stolen identities and personal information of innocent U.S. citizens to gain passage on a cruise ship and enrich himself at its casino," said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. "My office remains committed to protecting U.S. citizens from those who exploit them for personal gain. Identity theft and impersonating a U.S. citizen carry real consequences, including time behind bars."

"This fraudster stole the identity of a U.S. citizen and impersonated the victim while on board a cruise ship, where he then continued to commit financial fraud crimes on the high seas," said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Zachary Pomerantz of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. "The FBI is committed to safeguarding Americans from fraud and identity theft schemes, and ensuring that these fraudsters cannot operate with impunity, no matter where they reside or where their crimes are committed."

"This case highlights the vigilance and dedication of our CBP officers in protecting the integrity of our nation’s borders and travel systems. Identity theft and false impersonation threaten the security of our communities and the trust placed in our processes," said David A. Salazar CBP Director of Field Operations in San Francisco. "CBP will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to detect, deter, and bring to justice those who attempt to exploit our systems. I commend our officers and all agencies involved for their outstanding work in this investigation."

What's next:

Ronquillo will be transferred to a federal prison to serve his sentence of over four years.

Following the completion of his prison term and during his one-year period of supervised release, he will be handed over to immigration authorities to face formal deportation proceedings.