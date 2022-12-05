Pet food shortage at spcaLA shelters: 'Cupboards are bare!'

SpcaLA shelters are pleading with the community for donations of pet food or money as their reserves hit "dangerously low levels" amid the holiday season.

"If you are out shopping for your family, please think of shelters pets and grab a can or bag for them," said spcaLA President, Madeline Bernstein. "We go through about 37 tons of pet food every year."

The shortage comes after spcaLA reported an uptick in animal intake that started in the summer, as well as a prolonged kitten season.

In addition to canned and dry pet food for kittens, cats, puppies, and dogs, the supply for cat litter and dogs chews supply is also low, spcaLA said.

If spcaLA continues to be without pet food, the agency said it may have to reallocate funds from some of its programs such as violence prevention initiatives to accommodate what is needed.

If you'd like to donate, you can shop and ship needed items from spcaLA's wish lists, make a tax-deductible donation at spcaLA.com, or pick up a few items for shelter pets while out shopping this holiday season and drop-off to any of the following spcaLA location during business hours:

spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center:

12910 Yukon Ave.

Hawthorne, CA 90250

Wednesday-Sunday: 11am-3pm

spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center:

7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park)

Long Beach, CA 90815

Wednesday-Sunday: 11am-3pm

spcaLA Administrative Office:

5026 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90016

Monday-Friday: 11am-3pm

spcaLA Marketplace:

7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park)

Long Beach, CA 90815

Wednesday-Friday: 9am-5:30pm

Saturday-Sunday: 9am-4:30pm

If you represent a pet food brand, pet supply store, or logistics company and would like to set up a donation of one or more pallets of food or cat litter, please contact spcaLA at info@spcaLA.com or (323) 334-4485.