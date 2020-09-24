Person struck by vehicle as hundreds gather in Hollywood to protest Breonna Taylor case

article

A protester was struck Thursday night in Hollywood by an SUV speeding by a crowd of people on the second night of protests related to the killing of Breonna Taylor by Louisville Metropolitan Police Department officers.

Shortly before 9 p.m., a black SUV sped by the crowd, striking a protester before speeding away again. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded

to the scene and took one person to a hospital, according to the LAFD's

Nicholas Prange.

Images from SkyFOX showed a large crowd gathered near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Seward Street. It appears a white Prius drove through the area of protesters.

A black truck and a green convertible could be seen following the Prius and attempting to fight with the driver. Images showed people throwing bikes and skateboards at the vehicle. The Prius then backed up and left the area.

Advertisement

The protest began at 7 p.m. and by 7:30 p.m., at least 200 people gathered outside the entrance to the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Vehicles could be heard driving by the protest honking in support, and a series of speakers addressed the crowd.

Demonstrators chanted "Black lives they matter here'' and vehicles could be heard driving by the protest honking in support, as a series of speakers addressed the crowd.

After the rally, demonstrators marched through Hollywood accompanied by multiple vehicles, some with signs that said "Defund. Abolish.'' and "Defund police, invest in community.''

It is unclear if anyone was arrested.