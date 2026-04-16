Person shot on 105 Freeway in Los Angeles County

The Brief An apparent car-to-car shooting is under investigation. A man was found unresponsive on 105 Freeway near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles County. No description of the gunman has been provided as of April 16.



An unresponsive man was hospitalized Thursday in critical condition following a shooting attack on the 105 Freeway near the Harbor Gateway area.

Officers responded about 1:40 p.m. Thursday to reports of a stalled vehicle on the eastbound 105 Freeway near Vermont Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Responding officers found the unresponsive man slumped over the wheel of a black Toyota Camry. Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics responded and took him to a hospital in critical condition.

CHP officials confirmed that the man sustained a gunshot wound, with the right-side rear window of the vehicle apparently shattered.

There was no description of the gunman or a known motive.

The three far-left lanes of the eastbound 105 Freeway were closed just west of Vermont while authorities conducted an investigation. The closure caused a backup of traffic stretching west to the San Diego (405) Freeway.

The Southern Diversion Major Crimes Unit responded to the area and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to contact the Los Angeles Communications Center at 323-259-3200 or CHP Detective Chambers at 323-644-9550.