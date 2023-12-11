Suspect killed by police gunfire after pointing gun at child, officials say

A person was killed by police gunfire over the weekend after authorities said he pointed a gun at a child in San Bernardino.

Officials with the San Bernardino Police Department said officers were called to the 200 block of E. 21st Street on Sunday. When officers arrived, they observed the suspect pointing a gun at a child.

The officers at the scene shot the suspect and the suspect was declared dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident.

A woman who lives in the apartment building told FOX 11 that she, her husband and her grandson were held hostage and were nearly killed.

She was able to run outside and call the police for help after they were separated into different rooms.

She added the suspect was a close friend staying the night who was experiencing some type of mental health episode.

More details were set to be released by authorities Monday.