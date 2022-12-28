Person in grave condition after Arlington Heights house fire

One person was taken to the hospital in grave condition after a fire broke out at a home in Arlington Heights Wednesday.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at the two-story home located at 1832 S. Arlington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire was contained in less than half an hour and was confined to the first floor, officials said.

The gravely injured person was the only person inside the home, according to authorities.

The cause of fire is under investigation.