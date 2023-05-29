Person detained in connection with string of car fires in Sunland-Tujunga area

A person seen setting a truck on fire in Tujunga has been detained, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which has been working with LA City Fire on a series of vehicle fires in the Sunland-Tujunga area.

Investigators have been looking at two dozen or so fires, during the last couple of months, with a definite escalation this weekend.

Fire personnel responded to two this weekend. We were with them at another car fire today on Haines Canyon Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, when we heard of yet another vehicle fire up the street, at Greeley Street and Pinewood Avenue.

That’s where LAPD detained a man on a bicycle that was seemingly being followed after the car went up in flames on Haines.

Ring video showed the man stopping his bike, putting a bottle on blue truck, and setting it on fire before taking off.

It’s the same pattern we saw on other security videos we showed you during our coverage.

"Such a relief" said Lydia Grant, with the Sunland Tujunga Neighborhood Council, which has been working overtime trying to keep the community informed.

Residents in the area are hoping this is the suspect and the fires stop.

"It’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt," said Grant.

LAFD is asking anyone with information on the recent fires to call 213-893-9850 or email LAFDArson@lacity.org.