Man trapped beneath marble slab in Van Nuys rescued by bystanders
LOS ANGELES - A man is hospitalized in critical condition after becoming trapped underneath a marble slab at a work site in Van Nuys.
What we know:
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews responded to the area near 16009 W. Arminta Street around 9:19 a.m. on a report of a person trapped.
At the scene, they discovered a 47-year-old man was freed by bystanders and unresponsive.
Paramedics administered CPR and the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
What we don't know:
It's unclear who the man was or how he became trapped underneath the marble slab.
His current condition is unknown.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.