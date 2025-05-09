Expand / Collapse search

Man trapped beneath marble slab in Van Nuys rescued by bystanders

Published  May 9, 2025 10:08am PDT
Van Nuys
LOS ANGELES - A man is hospitalized in critical condition after becoming trapped underneath a marble slab at a work site in Van Nuys. 

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews responded to the area near 16009 W. Arminta Street around 9:19 a.m. on a report of a person trapped. 

At the scene, they discovered a 47-year-old man was freed by bystanders and unresponsive. 

Paramedics administered CPR and the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It's unclear who the man was or how he became trapped underneath the marble slab. 

His current condition is unknown. 

The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.

