Man trapped beneath marble slab in Van Nuys rescued by bystanders

A man is hospitalized in critical condition after becoming trapped underneath a marble slab at a work site in Van Nuys.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews responded to the area near 16009 W. Arminta Street around 9:19 a.m. on a report of a person trapped.

At the scene, they discovered a 47-year-old man was freed by bystanders and unresponsive.

Paramedics administered CPR and the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It's unclear who the man was or how he became trapped underneath the marble slab.

His current condition is unknown.