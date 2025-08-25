People are leaving California and moving to these cities instead, data shows
LOS ANGELES - People move in and out of California every day - but exactly where are they headed?
A new U-Haul report on midyear migration trends in 2025 shows the top 35 metro areas where people are moving to and from around the U.S. based on one-way truck rental data between January and July.
What we know:
According to the data, more people are moving from California to Texas. Californians were the #1 transplants for arriving U-Haul customers in Austin and the #2 ranked state for new San Antonio residents.
The report showed people from California are primarily moving to Texas, Colorado, and Tennessee.
The most popular cities to move to include the Denver, Houston, and Las Vegas metro areas.
Here are the top cities where California movers are headed:
- Austin
- Dallas
- Denver
- Houston
- Las Vegas
- Minneapolis
- Nashville
- Phoenix
- Portland
- San Antonio
On the other side of the spectrum, these are the top 10 states that people moving to California come from:
- Arizona
- Nevada
- Texas
- Washington
- Oregon
- Colorado
- Utah
- Florida
- Illinois
- 10. New York
Big picture view:
Not everyone is leaving the Golden State entirely.
According to the data, many residents are just moving from one region to another.
The cities that are drawing the most new arrivals are Riverside, the Bay Area (San Francisco and San Jose metros), San Diego, Sacramento, and Bakersfield.
The Source: This story is based on the 2025 midyear migration trends report from U-Haul, which analyzes one-way truck rental data from January to July to track moving patterns across the United States. The information and rankings presented are directly from this report.