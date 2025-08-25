People are leaving California and moving to these cities instead, data shows

The Brief A new U-Haul report reveals where people are moving to and from in California based on one-way truck rentals. The top destinations for people leaving California are primarily in Texas, Colorado, and Tennessee. The most common states that people moving to California come from include Arizona, Nevada, and Texas.



People move in and out of California every day - but exactly where are they headed?

A new U-Haul report on midyear migration trends in 2025 shows the top 35 metro areas where people are moving to and from around the U.S. based on one-way truck rental data between January and July.

What we know:

According to the data, more people are moving from California to Texas. Californians were the #1 transplants for arriving U-Haul customers in Austin and the #2 ranked state for new San Antonio residents.

The report showed people from California are primarily moving to Texas, Colorado, and Tennessee.

SUGGESTED: Best places for renters in America: See where California cities ranked

The most popular cities to move to include the Denver, Houston, and Las Vegas metro areas.

Here are the top cities where California movers are headed:

Austin Dallas Denver Houston Las Vegas Minneapolis Nashville Phoenix Portland San Antonio

On the other side of the spectrum, these are the top 10 states that people moving to California come from:

Arizona Nevada Texas Washington Oregon Colorado Utah Florida Illinois 10. New York

Big picture view:

Not everyone is leaving the Golden State entirely.

According to the data, many residents are just moving from one region to another.

SUGGESTED: Californians are fueling Texas' booming housing market: report

The cities that are drawing the most new arrivals are Riverside, the Bay Area (San Francisco and San Jose metros), San Diego, Sacramento, and Bakersfield.