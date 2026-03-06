'Peeping Tom' targeting UC Riverside students arrested: Police

article

The Brief Riverside Police identified and booked 49-year-old Roberto Clemente Rincon for allegedly acting as a "Peeping Tom" near Watkins Avenue and the 215 Freeway. The investigation revealed multiple incidents dating back to November 2025, specifically targeting young female students from the University of California, Riverside (UCR). Although Rincon has been released on bail, detectives believe there are more victims and are urging the community to come forward with information or video footage.



Police have arrested a man suspected of stalking and peeping into the homes of University of California, Riverside (UCR) students.

Following a series of reports and the discovery of incriminating video evidence, authorities are now working to determine the full scale of the suspect's activities in the residential areas surrounding the UCR campus.

What we know:

The suspect has been identified by police as Roberte Clemente Rincon, 49.

According to police, Rincon allegedly parked his car in a residential neighborhood near Watkins Avenue and the 215 Freeway before approaching homes under the cover of night to look through windows.

While the most recent investigation began on Feb. 2, police have linked Rincon to similar reports filed as far back as Nov. 2025, police said.

In both documented incidents, the victims were young women attending UCR, authorities said.

Once Rincon was identified through video footage, he was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on multiple charges and has since been released on bail, according to officials.

What we don't know:

Detectives believe there may be more victims who have been targeted by Rincon, but have not reported the incidents to police.

While the specific charges against Rincon involve prowling and peeping, the full extent of Rincon's motives remain under investigation.

What's next:

Following his release on bail, Rincon is expected to face future court proceedings regarding the multiple charges filed against him.

Police are continuing to review any new video evidence submitted by the public that may link Rincon to other residential areas where similar crimes have been reported.

What you can do:

If you recognize Rincon or have seen a person matching his description near your windows at night, you are urged to contact Detective Steven Espinosa at (951) 897-5866 or via email at Sespinosa@RiversideCA.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Riverside Police Department’s "Atlas 1" mobile app using the secure "Send a Message" feature, which is available for download on both Apple and Android devices.

Residents in the Watkins Avenue and 215 Freeway area should ensure window coverings are effective at night and are encouraged to review their home security or doorbell camera footage for any suspicious activity.