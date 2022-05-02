Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on San Vicente Blvd. in Brentwood

A pedestrian was struck and killed along San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood on Monday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responded to a crash in the area of the Brentwood County Club, located at the intersection of Vicente Blvd. and South Burlingame Ave. just before 7 a.m. The area is known as a popular area for runners.

The victim was declared dead at the scene, officials said. The person who allegedly struck the victim stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning on San Vicente Blvd. in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning on San Vicente Blvd. in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

The deadly crash is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Division.

Advertisement

No further information was immediately released.

