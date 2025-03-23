Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian killed in South LA hit-and-run crash

Published  March 23, 2025 11:28am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES, Calif. - An investigation is underway into the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in South Los Angeles.

What we know:

The incident happened around 12:12 a.m. near South Vermont Avenue and West 109th Place, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The hit-and-run driver fled the scene. A description of the suspect or vehicle was not released. 

The victim's identity is unknown. 

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

The Source: Information for this story is from the California Highway Patrol.

