Pedestrian killed in South LA hit-and-run crash

An investigation is underway into the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in South Los Angeles.

What we know:

The incident happened around 12:12 a.m. near South Vermont Avenue and West 109th Place, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The hit-and-run driver fled the scene. A description of the suspect or vehicle was not released.

The victim's identity is unknown.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.