Pedestrian killed in South LA hit-and-run crash
SOUTH LOS ANGELES, Calif. - An investigation is underway into the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in South Los Angeles.
What we know:
The incident happened around 12:12 a.m. near South Vermont Avenue and West 109th Place, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The pedestrian died at the scene.
What we don't know:
The hit-and-run driver fled the scene. A description of the suspect or vehicle was not released.
The victim's identity is unknown.
The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
The Source: Information for this story is from the California Highway Patrol.