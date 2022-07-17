Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in Hollywood

One woman was killed Sunday after being hit by two separate cars while she was walking through Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police are looking for one of the two drivers suspected of hitting her.

This happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday on North Wilton Place, north of Sierra Vista Avenue. Police say a Toyota Corolla was pulling away from the curb when the driver hit a pedestrian. The driver then drove away without helping the woman they'd hit.

The collision left the woman lying in the street for several minutes. That's when police say another car, a Nissan Rogue, hit her once more. That driver also continued on. A Los Angeles Fire Department crew brought the woman to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. She has not yet been identified.

SUGGESTED: Man arrested for fatal Apple Valley hit-and-run that killed 2 children

LAPD say they've located the driver of the Toyota Corolla and that they're cooperating with the police investigation, but officers are still searching for the driver of the Nissan Rogue.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run incident is asked to contact LAPD at 213-473-0234 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.