Man arrested for fatal Apple Valley hit-and-run that killed 2 children

One person has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two young children in a hit-and-run crash in San Bernardino County last week.

Edgar Diaz, 35, of Apple Valley, was arrested Tuesday after turning himself in to authorities, according to the California Highway Patrol.

SUGGESTED: Boy, girl killed in hit-and-run crash involving ATV in Apple Valley

The two children, 11-year-old Christina Bird and 12-year-old Jacob Martinez, were riding an ATV when they were hit by another vehicle at the Stoddard Wells OHV area in Apple Valley. Martinez was killed in the crash and Bird was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Apple Valley is a desert community in the Inland Empire and is located just over 90 miles from Los Angeles.

Diaz was booked for felony hit-and-run.