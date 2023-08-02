Pedestrian hit by pursuit suspect in Gardena; 2 juvenile suspects arrested

article

Two juveniles in an allegedly stolen vehicle were arrested Wednesday following a short pursuit that ended when the car struck a pedestrian in the Gardena area and the suspects bailed out of the vehicle.

The chase started in South Los Angeles, sometime before 3:45 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were chasing the white four-door vehicle because it was believed to have been stolen.

The chase ended in Gardena before 4 p.m., after the car jumped onto the sidewalk near the intersection of Rosecrans and Budlong avenues.

SUGGESTED: LAPD pursuit ends in crash near West Adams

According to the LASD, one person was hit in the crash. The pedestrian was not seriously injured.

Following the crash, both suspects exited the vehicle, and the driver surrendered almost immediately, sheriff's officials said. The passenger was found a short time later and taken into custody. According to reports from the scene, the suspect attempted to hide in a doghouse in a nearby neighborhood.

No other information was immediately available.

CNS contributed to this report.