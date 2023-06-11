LAPD pursuit ends in crash near West Adams
article
LOS ANGELES - A police chase through Los Angeles led to a crash involving the suspect's car and a bystander's vehicle Sunday evening according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The crash happened before 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Buckingham Road and Exposition Boulevard, on the border of West Adams and Baldwin Hills.
The LAPD was chasing a stolen gray BMW, when the BMW crashed into a white car. The driver of the BMW was able to escape after the crash.
An ambulance was called for a woman in the other car, who was complaining of chest pains after the crash.
No other information was immediately available.