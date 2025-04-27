Mudslide closes stretch of PCH in Malibu

The Brief Caltrans crews are making significant progress in clearing mudslides on Pacific Coast Highway. The mudslides led to the closure of PCH between State Route 27 and Carbon Beach Terrace. The affected portion of PCH remains under a "soft closure" due to damage from January's Palisades Fire.



Caltrans crews are making "good progress" in clearing mudslides on Pacific Coast Highway, with the roadway expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Monday.

The mudslides, caused by Saturday morning rain showers, led to a temporary closure between State Route 27 and Carbon Beach Terrace.

What we know:

Caltrans District 7 announced on X, formerly Twitter, that crews are working diligently to clear mud at Peña Road, with the closed section of PCH anticipated to be accessible again starting Monday morning.

This portion of PCH, connecting Malibu and Pacific Palisades, has been under a "soft closure" due to damage from January's Palisades Fire.

Access has been limited to residents and first responders.

What's next:

Caltrans crews will continue their efforts to ensure the roadway is safe for reopening.

Motorists should be prepared for potential delays and are advised to check for updates on road conditions.