PCH lane closures in Pacific Palisades announced as construction continues

Officials Thursday announced that there are two lanes open in each direction on Pacific Coast Highway at Porto Marina Way at the Tramonto slide due to construction.

Construction will continue until at least Friday to place a k-rail at the base of the slide and to place more signs, with one lane to remain open in each direction from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. during construction, according to Caltrans.

There could be more overnight work next week, but two lanes will remain open in each direction during the day.

Initial construction, which started Tuesday, will also create a second lane on northbound PCH at Porto Marina Way, north of Sunset Boulevard in Pacific Palisades. The right lane was closed for safety due to the Tramonto slide that occurred in February, and was further saturated by a series of storms in March.

"The existing northbound right lane will remain closed due to the instability of the slide. There is no additional space in the median to create another lane, with all northbound and southbound lanes to be realigned towards the shoreline to create space for a second northbound lane that allows the safe and smooth flow of traffic," Caltrans said.

Construction will include removing the existing curb along the southbound shoulder, removing existing pavement delineation, markers, markings and realigning lanes around the slide area, grinding, repaving, restriping and placing k-rail at the toe of the slide.

The total cost for the lane realignment project is estimated at $3.35 million, according to Caltrans.