Expand / Collapse search

PCH lane closure in Malibu announced for repairs

By
Published  November 13, 2024 12:26pm PST
Traffic
FOX 11

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Traffic nightmare in Malibu as mudslides close roads

Despite crews working around the clock, mud and debris continue to fall onto PCH. Several roads are closed, creating a traffic nightmare.

The Brief

    • One northbound lane of PCH in Malibu will be closed for about two weeks.
    • Caltrans said crews will clear slide debris and loose rocks on the hillside.
    • This is due to more falling debris and rocks in the area, which was affected by a February mudslide.

LOS ANGELES - Heads up if the Pacific Coast Highway is a part of your commute. 

Caltrans on Wednesday announced the right northbound lane of PCH from Corral Canyon Road to Latigo Canyon Road in Malibu will be closed for about two weeks due to slide removal and rock scaling. 

One northbound lane will remain open, and both southbound lanes are not affected.

Drivers are advised to expect delays.

This comes after a mudslide affected this area in February.

"A rock fence and k-rails were installed as a safety measure but more rocks and dirt 
recently fell against the barrier. Crews will clear slide debris and loose rocks on the 
hillside during daytime hours. The lane closure will remain in place overnight for public safety," Caltrans said.

Photo courtesy Caltrans

The Source: <i>This story was reported with information from Caltrans.</i>