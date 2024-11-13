PCH lane closure in Malibu announced for repairs

The Brief One northbound lane of PCH in Malibu will be closed for about two weeks. Caltrans said crews will clear slide debris and loose rocks on the hillside. This is due to more falling debris and rocks in the area, which was affected by a February mudslide.



Heads up if the Pacific Coast Highway is a part of your commute.

Caltrans on Wednesday announced the right northbound lane of PCH from Corral Canyon Road to Latigo Canyon Road in Malibu will be closed for about two weeks due to slide removal and rock scaling.

One northbound lane will remain open, and both southbound lanes are not affected.

Drivers are advised to expect delays.

This comes after a mudslide affected this area in February.

"A rock fence and k-rails were installed as a safety measure but more rocks and dirt

recently fell against the barrier. Crews will clear slide debris and loose rocks on the

hillside during daytime hours. The lane closure will remain in place overnight for public safety," Caltrans said.

Photo courtesy Caltrans