PCH lane closure in Malibu announced for repairs
LOS ANGELES - Heads up if the Pacific Coast Highway is a part of your commute.
Caltrans on Wednesday announced the right northbound lane of PCH from Corral Canyon Road to Latigo Canyon Road in Malibu will be closed for about two weeks due to slide removal and rock scaling.
One northbound lane will remain open, and both southbound lanes are not affected.
Drivers are advised to expect delays.
This comes after a mudslide affected this area in February.
"A rock fence and k-rails were installed as a safety measure but more rocks and dirt
recently fell against the barrier. Crews will clear slide debris and loose rocks on the
hillside during daytime hours. The lane closure will remain in place overnight for public safety," Caltrans said.
Photo courtesy Caltrans
The Source: <i>This story was reported with information from Caltrans.</i>