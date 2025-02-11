VIDEO: Pat Mahomes Sr., John Rocker get into heated confrontation during Super Bowl week in New Orleans

article

The Brief Pat Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker both got into a heated confrontation during Super Bowl week festivities in New Orleans. No punches were thrown, but the two had to be separated. The confrontation comes in the wake of rumors that the two ex-MLB pitchers may fight each other in a boxing match.



A pair of ex-MLB pitchers, Pat Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker, needed to be separated after a heated altercation during Super Bowl week in New Orleans.

Cell phone video shared on social media showed Mahomes – the father of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes – and Rocker having a heated conversation in New Orleans' French Quarter. It's hard to make out what they were saying to each other, but both ex-MLB pitchers started pointing and yelling each other.

No punches were thrown, but the two had to be separated by whoever they were with. Rocker ended up throwing his drink, but it didn't hit Mahomes.

WARNING: The NSFW video below has unfiltered language and is not appropriate for viewers of all ages.

A recap of the incident written by TMZ suggests it is unknown if the two actually have some sort of feud going on or if it was staged. TMZ pointed to a recent interview that Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy had with YouTuber "Adam's Apple," where the sports media mogul suggested that Mahomes and Rocker may fight each other in a future boxing event. As of February 11, no announcements have been made if the two ex-MLB relief pitchers are fighting.

Mahomes had an 11-year career in the MLB while Rocker threw for six seasons in the bigs. While both pitched during the late 1990s and early 2000s, neither were teammates.

Both pitchers have had their shares of controversies as Mahomes has been arrested multiple times over alleged DWI. He was charged on Feb. 4, 2024, the week before his son won Super Bowl LVIII, and was arrested for identical charges in 2008 and 2019. Rocker made headlines for the wrong reasons over homophobic and racist comments in an interview with Sports Illustrated in the late 1990s. Rocker also admitted to using steroids during his playing days.