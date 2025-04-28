Passenger rail service through San Clemente suspended for emergency repairs

The Brief Metrolink and Amtrak train services will be temporarily halted starting Monday, April 28, for emergency repairs. The closure will last about six weeks and affect Metrolink's OC and IE-OC lines, as well as Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner trains. The closure aims to stabilize sections of track threatened by landslides and coastal erosion.



Metrolink and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train services will be suspended for approximately six weeks starting Monday, April 28, to allow for emergency repairs in San Clemente.

What we know:

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA), in coordination with Metrolink and Amtrak, is undertaking emergency construction to protect the coastal rail link between San Diego and Orange counties.

The work focuses on priority areas along the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor (LOSSAN) in San Clemente, where recent landslides have caused significant damage.

Timeline:

Passenger rail service will be suspended for about six weeks, affecting Metrolink’s Orange County and Inland Empire-Orange County lines, as well as Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner trains.

Metrolink will operate trains southbound to Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo station, while Amtrak will provide modified service with bus connections between Irvine and Oceanside.

Emergency Repairs:

OCTA will begin work under a partial emergency Coastal Development Permit, focusing on riprap repair and sand placement north of Mariposa Point, and removing a damaged pedestrian bridge.

The stabilization effort includes placing up to 540,000 cubic yards of sand to restore beaches and absorb wave energy, constructing a catchment wall, and restoring pedestrian access along coastal trails.

What's next:

OCTA will coordinate with state and federal partners to secure permits and funding for long-term shoreline protection.

A full Coastal Commission hearing on additional work areas is expected in early May. OCTA will provide updates on service restoration, construction progress, and beach access impacts.

Passengers are advised to check Metrolink and Amtrak websites for service updates.