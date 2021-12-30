Passenger hits officer and causes scene at LAX after being placed in airport police custody

article

Airport workers at LAX continue to face more drama this holiday season. But this time, it involved an unruly passenger, not flight cancellations.

A bizarre video obtained by TMZ shows a passenger kicking and screaming at LAX after he was taken into airport police custody for punching one of the officers.

On Thursday, airport police responded to a call from Terminal 2 a little before 1:45 p.m. regarding a Delta passenger who was denied boarding. The male passenger was believed to be intoxicated, airport police told FOX 11 in an email statement.

As the passenger was being escorted curbside, the passenger punched one of the officers. The airport police said in a statement that the punch/hit prompted officers to use force.

The passenger is expected to be charged with battery on a police officer and public intoxication, airport police said in a statement.

According to a report from TMZ, the man was trying to fly to New York before being denied boarding.

Below is a video of the bizarre scene first obtained by TMZ [WARNING: Explicit language is heard in the video] :

