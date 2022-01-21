Pasadena teen dies days after being shot in head; one arrested

A teenager has died after being shot in the head in Pasadena earlier this week, according to police. One person has been arrested and charged with their murder.

Pasadena Police have arrested 24-year-old Alexis Ibarra and charged him with murder and attempted murder for shooting a 14-year-old. The shooting happened Tuesday around 3 p.m., on Los Robles Avenue and Eldora Road, according to officials. The teen was shot while sitting in the passenger's seat in a car. After the shooting, the driver drove a few blocks away from the scene when they found some firefighters in the area.

The driver then flagged down a firefighter for help.

"The driver of our victim told them one of my passengers has been shot, needs some help. The firefighters went over, began providing medical treatment to the victim and ultimately transported that victim to Huntington Memorial Hospital," said Lt. Keith Gomez.

The teen was brought to the hospital with critical injuries and died two days later on Thursday.

The teen has not been identified, however, police said he is a Pasadena resident.



Ibarra is being held on $4 million bail.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting as a gang-related incident. According to police, the vehicle the teenager was shot in matches the description of a vehicle used in a robbery and shooting earlier this month.

Koco McAboy contributed to this report.

