Pasadena readies for the 2022 Rose Parade, association urges vaccination

In its long history, the Rose Parade has only been canceled four times: 1942, 1943, 1945 during World War II and last year because of COVID. This year, the parade is scheduled for Jan. 1.

We asked Tournament of Roses President Bob Miller his recommendation for those who want to watch the parade along Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena on parade day. His recommendation: "Everyone needs to be vaccinated." He says proof of vaccinations will not be checked but, "the point is this is America. People are going to come to our parade. We know they will. So we want them to be vaccinated. We want them to be safe and to the extent that they’re not vaccinated, and they’re out there please wear a mask." There is also this website you can check for more information

The Tournament has issued this statement: "We are aware of the rising COVID-19 infection rates, and are monitoring the situation very closely. At the present time, we fully expect the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl Game to be held as scheduled on New Year’s Day, 2022. As we continue to work with the Pasadena Public Health Department in regards to their health order, we are confident in our ability to host both the parade and game successfully, and in compliance with all the applicable government protocols needed to keep everyone safe. We are prepared to adjust our plans as necessary."

A couple of other quick highlights. Actor, director, and author LeVar Burton is this year’s Grand Marshal. He tells us that he’s excited for parade day. "I am Californian. Grew up in Sacramento," Burton said. "The Tournament of Roses is a part of my family’s tradition. It has been since I was a kid. It still is as an adult. This is a huge honor."

