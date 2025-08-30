Expand / Collapse search

Person found dead in Pasadena house fire

Published  August 30, 2025 10:27am PDT
Pasadena
(Pasadena Fire Department)

    • A person was found dead following a house fire in Pasadena on Saturday morning.
    • The name of the victim has not been released.
    • Arson investigators were called to the scene. 

PASADENA, Calif. - Officials said one person was found dead as crews knocked down a house fire in Pasadena on Saturday morning. 

What we know:

Pasadena firefighters were called to a house fire in the 1500 block of Lacashire Place, located off the intersection of Lida Street and Wellington Avenue, around 6:25 a.m. The area is located northwest of the Rose Bowl. 

Arriving firefighters found the home well-involved in flames. 

During the firefight, they found a person who was declared dead.

Arson investigators were called to the scene.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

The Source: This story was written with information provided by City News Service and the Pasadena Fire Department. 

