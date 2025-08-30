Person found dead in Pasadena house fire

article

The Brief A person was found dead following a house fire in Pasadena on Saturday morning. The name of the victim has not been released. Arson investigators were called to the scene.



Officials said one person was found dead as crews knocked down a house fire in Pasadena on Saturday morning.

What we know:

Pasadena firefighters were called to a house fire in the 1500 block of Lacashire Place, located off the intersection of Lida Street and Wellington Avenue, around 6:25 a.m. The area is located northwest of the Rose Bowl.

Arriving firefighters found the home well-involved in flames.

During the firefight, they found a person who was declared dead.

Arson investigators were called to the scene.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.