Person found dead in Pasadena house fire
PASADENA, Calif. - Officials said one person was found dead as crews knocked down a house fire in Pasadena on Saturday morning.
What we know:
Pasadena firefighters were called to a house fire in the 1500 block of Lacashire Place, located off the intersection of Lida Street and Wellington Avenue, around 6:25 a.m. The area is located northwest of the Rose Bowl.
Arriving firefighters found the home well-involved in flames.
During the firefight, they found a person who was declared dead.
Arson investigators were called to the scene.
What we don't know:
The name of the victim has not been released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by City News Service and the Pasadena Fire Department.