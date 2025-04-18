Pasadena finds elevated lead levels in 2 neighborhoods; closes fields for more testing

article

The Brief Multiple Pasadena neighborhoods have shown elevated lead levels in the wake of the Eaton Fire. The city has closed multiple sports fields in the affected areas while they do more testing. Other parks outside the affected areas are being tested out of caution, but will remain open.



Pasadena is closing multiple public parks after county officials found elevated lead levels in the soil of two local neighborhoods. The city has ordered additional testing.

Eaton Fire recovery

The backstory:

The Eaton Fire devastated the Pasadena and Altadena communities in January, killing 18 people and destroying nearly 10,000 structures.

The community is slowly starting to rebuild, with the first rebuilding permit issued for the Eaton Fire burn scar just earlier this month. Thursday marked 100 days since the fire.

Pasadena high lead levels

What we know:

Last week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced that soil testing showed high lead levels in two Pasadena neighborhoods. In fact, nearly 60% of all the Eaton Fire ash samples officials took had elevated lead levels.

One of the neighborhoods is the area between Lincoln Avenue and N. Altadena Drive, and between E. Washington Boulevard and the city limits.

The second neighborhood is between N. Altadena and Eaton Drive and between E. Washington and Orange Grove Boulevard.

According to the city, young children are the most at risk of lead exposure in the soil. Because of this, the city announced that they would be closing the baseball infields at Washington Park and Victory Park while officials did further soil testing. The city said it would notify residents and redirect them to turf fields.

The soil at Robinson Park, Hamilton Park and Alice's Dog Park, though outside the affected neighborhoods, will also be tested. The parks will remain open, though.

What we don't know:

Residents say the findings have them concerned about safety. One told FOX 11 that there's uncertainty about whether the parks, or even their homes are safe for their children or pets.

Alicia Torres is planning a birthday party in one of the parks in the coming days. She tells FOX 11 she is also worried about whether the parts of the parks that are still open are safe for young children.

What's next:

The Pasadena Public Health Department is urging youth sports leagues to close fields with exposed soil, and to move any practices or games either outside of the affected neighborhoods, or to places with "improved surfaces."

Officials also said to make sure children thoroughly wash their hands after all outdoor activities.