Mass evacuation leaves Pasadena residents displaced at affordable housing complex

An affordable housing apartment building in Old Town Pasadena was evacuated after more than a dozen units were flooded.

The Pasadena Fire Department was dispatched to the Centennial Place Apartment complex on the 200 block of East Holly Street where approximately 100 residents were displaced Wednesday night.

"Upon our arrival, a sprinkler had in fact been activated and the cause of that is under investigation but what we had after the fact was an actively flowing water issue," said Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustine.

At least 21 units were damaged because of the flooding, which also caused the power in the building to go out.

Centennial Place is a 144-unit affordable housing facility owned and operated by Union Station Homeless Services with residents paying approximately 30% of their income to rent single-occupancy units.

"Many of the people here are struggling with mental health challenges or some sort of a disability challenge," Augustine explained.

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Services was contacted to help with additional needs like transportation and housing. The Salvation Army was also requested to provide some immediate food and supplies.

"It’s horrible. It’s an inconvenience. People that can’t be out here, need to be inside. For people that can’t walk or are disabled it’s hard for them to come down these stairs because the elevator is not working on the 4th floor of the building, that’s ridiculous," said resident William Harris.

Some of the displaced residents from the damaged units found other housing arrangements for the night staying with neighbors or friends while more than a dozen were taken to nearby hotels made available.

Pasadena fire officials say the building is scheduled to undergo a major renovation in October, which is why it was not at full capacity.



