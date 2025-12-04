SoCal party rental business hit by back-to-back burglaries

The Brief A local party rental company was hit by back-to-back burglaries. Thieves hit their warehouse twice in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.



A party rental business serving the Southland for nearly 15 years was hit by back-to-back burglaries the week of Thanksgiving.

Circa Vintage Rentals is still recovering from the business they lost due to the Palisades and Eaton Fires earlier this year.

What they're saying:

"Just violated. It felt like a gut punch," said Oscar Romero, who owns the business with his wife, Rainy.

Thieves hit their warehouse in Joshua Tree twice in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

"They took furniture, which is our main source of income for our inventory. They took tools, all of our tools. Everything we need to build or install, all of our equipment, our supplies," said Rainy Romero.

The Romeros say the thieves attempted a third visit, which was caught on camera.

For Circa Vintage Rentals, this is just the latest in a series of ups and downs.

"Our first major blow was the Woolsey Fire back in 2018 which had a counter effect in 2019 with cancellations and postponements and then without saying 2020 hit us all," said Rainy Romero.

Still, they're determined to rebuild their inventory.

"We're resilient. We're resilient, not giving up," said Oscar Romero.

The Romeros created a GoFundMe page to help them get back on their feet.