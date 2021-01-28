Parts of Riverside County under evacuation orders amid possible severe weather

Parts of Riverside County are under evacuation orders in the wake of possible severe weather Thursday.

According to the county's emergency management department, the following zones are under an Evacuation Order:

Noble A

Noble F

Bench A

Mias A

Mias B

Millard Shooting Ranch

Although not under an evacuation order, an Evacuation Warning has been issued for the following areas:

Morongo Tribal Reservation

Residents living in affected areas are encouraged to be prepared to evacuate at any given time. Heavy rainfall is expected to hit late Thursday evening and into Friday with rain levels at the 6,000-foot level.