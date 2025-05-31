Part of Crypto.com Arena catches fire: LAFD

article

The Brief A small fire broke out at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. No injuries were reported in the arena fire.



Firefighters made their way to Crypto.com Arena after part of the iconic downtown Los Angeles arena briefly caught fire.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a fire at Crypto.com Arena a little after 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 31. According to LAFD, the indoor fire sprinkler went off in the first floor of the arena.

Crews were able to take down the fire in minutes. LAFD said there were smoke coming from the kitchen area of the arena.

Firefighters did not report major damage except the fact that arena floors were wet from the sprinklers.

What we don't know:

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.