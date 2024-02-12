Paraglider found dead in San Bernardino County mountains

A paraglider was found dead on a mountainside in San Bernardino County over the weekend, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Search and rescue crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Soboba Road near Gilman Hot Springs and San Jacinto Sunday around 9:45 a.m. after someone reported a stranded person in the area.

It was during this search that crews recovered the body of the paraglider, about 1,000 feet above sea level, fire officials said.

A helicopter was initially requested to aid in the rescue but was later canceled after it was confirmed the paraglider was dead.

The paraglider was not publicly identified.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is continuing its investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.