Panorama City kidnapping attempt is second near mall in 1 week

The Brief A man tried to kidnap a 14-year-old girl in Panorama City on Tuesday, police said. Tuesday's attempted kidnapping is the second in the area in a week. One man was arrested for last week's attempted kidnapping, but was released on



Police in Panorama City are searching for a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a 14-year-old girl off the street on Tuesday, just a block away from where another girl was kidnapped last week.

Panorama City kidnapping attempt

What we know:

The attempted kidnapping happened around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, near Cedros Avenue and Chase Street in Panorama City, near the Panorama Mall. The 14-year-old's father told police that he was able to pry the girl away from a man in his 30s outside their apartment complex.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the man drove off in a black SUV, possibly a Kia.

What we don't know:

Officials did not offer a detailed description of the suspect, only his black Kia.

Second kidnapping in 1 week

Dig deeper:

Tuesday night's attempted kidnapping was less than a week after another man was arrested, accused of trying to kidnap a teen girl just a block away.

On April 10, LAPD officers arrested Varush Manoukyan for allegedly kidnapping another teen girl. Officers said that around 5 p.m. on April 9, Manoukyan lured the girl into his car near Roscoe and Van Nuys boulevards.

In a press release issued earlier this week, the LAPD suggested Manoukyan may have lured the girl by trying to ask for directions.

The girl was able to get out of Manoukyan's car and call police, the LAPD said.

Manoukyan pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to commit a sexual felony against a victim under 18. Police are asking other potential victims to come forward.

Manoukyan's bail was set at $200,000. According to the LA County Inmate Locator, Manoukyan paid bond and was released on April 15 at around 10:30 p.m. — about an hour after Tuesday night's attempted kidnapping.