Mother charged with murder after drowning daughter in Van Nuys home

A Van Nuys mother has been charged with the murder of her 7-year-old child.

What we know:

Graciela Xiomara Castellanos, 37, is charged with one felony count of murder and one felony count of assault on a child under 8 years old causing death.

According to the DA's Office, on April 11, Castellanos allegedly murdered her 7-year-old daughter by drowning her at their apartment in Van Nuys.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Castellanos pleaded not guilty, and her bail was set at $2 million. If convicted as charged, she faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison.

What they're saying:

"The alleged facts of this case — where a mother is accused of intentionally taking the life of her young child — are profoundly tragic and deeply unsettling," District Attorney Hochman said. "Our sympathy goes out to the family and loved ones of this young girl, whose life was cut short far too soon.​ We are committed to seeking justice through a thorough and fair prosecution and ensuring that the legal process honors the memory of the child and supports the healing of her family."