Panda Express fan-favorite menu item returns for limited time

What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than with the return of a fan-favorite menu item and a five-course meal with your loved one? There isn't one.

Panda Express is bringing back its fan-favorite Firecracker Shrimp starting Feb. 14 for a limited time. First introduced in 2020, the premium menu item is made with seared wok-fired shrimp, fresh veggies, and the flavors of Sichuan cuisine. You can add Firecracker Shrimp with an upcharge of $1.50 for bowls and plates.

To continue the celebration, all Panda Rewards members can redeem a free small entree of Firecracker Shrimp with a purchase of a 2-item plate from Feb. 19 to March 3 or while supplies last.

Now, if you're a procrastinator and have yet to make any Valentine's Day plans for your significant other, Panda Express has got you covered.

For the first time ever, Panda is transforming some of its restaurants - including one in Los Angeles - into "elevated dining destinations" for the holiday. Guests can enjoy a five-course prix-fix menu that includes a special amuse bouche and welcome drink, bread service, appetizer, main course, and dessert.

The only Panda restaurant in the Los Angeles area offering the special elevated dining experience is the one near UCLA located at 2011 Westwood Blvd, 90025.

Reservations are currently open for two seatings - 6 p.m. or 8 p.m.

Tickets are $38 per person and a two-ticket minimum is required for booking. Tickets are limited to 200 seats total per city location and are available on a first come, first-serve basis. To learn more, tap or click here.